Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 1,747,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,677,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRKNF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Kraken Robotics Ltd. is a marine technology company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced underwater robotic platforms and sensor systems. Kraken’s solutions are built to support a range of subsea activities, from high-resolution seabed mapping and inspection to autonomous data collection and remote operations.

Kraken’s product suite includes synthetic aperture sonar, side-scan and interferometric sonar arrays, laser imaging systems, and acoustic ranging sensors, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

