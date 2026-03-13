Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 1,747,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,677,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on KRKNF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRKNF
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Ltd. is a marine technology company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced underwater robotic platforms and sensor systems. Kraken’s solutions are built to support a range of subsea activities, from high-resolution seabed mapping and inspection to autonomous data collection and remote operations.
Kraken’s product suite includes synthetic aperture sonar, side-scan and interferometric sonar arrays, laser imaging systems, and acoustic ranging sensors, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.