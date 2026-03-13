Applied Dna Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX) & 20/20 Biolabs (NASDAQ:AIDX) Head-To-Head Analysis

20/20 Biolabs (NASDAQ:AIDX – Get Free Report) and Applied Dna Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 20/20 Biolabs and Applied Dna Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 20/20 Biolabs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Dna Sciences 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Applied Dna Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Applied Dna Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 20/20 Biolabs N/A N/A N/A Applied Dna Sciences -399.91% -331.05% -258.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 20/20 Biolabs and Applied Dna Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 20/20 Biolabs and Applied Dna Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 20/20 Biolabs $2.04 million 6.61 N/A N/A N/A Applied Dna Sciences $2.14 million 1.91 -$15.16 million ($266.22) 0.00

20/20 Biolabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Dna Sciences.

About 20/20 Biolabs

We develop and commercialize AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. We offer two families of lab tests, both under our OneTest brand: (i) OneTest for Cancer, a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test which has been our primary commercial focus and source of revenues since we wound down our COVID-19 testing business, and (ii) OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, that we expect to launch in the first half of 2026. Both tests are run in our CAP (College of American Pathologists) accredited, CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD. That laboratory also hosts our Clinical Laboratory Innovation Accelerator, or CLIAx, which we believe is the country’s first shared CLIA laboratory for overseas diagnostics start-ups seeking to launch novel lab tests in the U.S. without the expense of establishing and operating their own, independent lab. As noted above, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we also provided COVID-19 viral testing using polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, analytical equipment in our clinical laboratory. Our legacy business also includes a pioneering field test kit for screening suspicious powders for bioterror agents known as BioCheck. As of the date of this prospectus, we generate revenue from three sources: OneTest for Cancer (primarily as a lab test in the U.S. but we also license our algorithms to overseas labs), BioCheck and from our CLIAx. For each of the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, sales of OneTest for Cancer accounted for approximately 87% of our revenues, sales of BioCheck accounted for approximately 9% of our revenues, and our CLIAx accounted for approximately 4% of our revenues. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, sales of OneTest for Cancer accounted for approximately 85% and 65% of our revenues, respectively, sales of BioCheck accounted for approximately 10% and 13% of our revenues, respectively, our CLIAx accounted for approximately 5% and 4% of our revenues, respectively, and COVID-19 testing accounted for approximately 0% and 18% of our revenues, respectively. Our principal executive offices are located in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Applied Dna Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company’s supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims. It also manufactures and sells COVID-19 PCR-based molecular diagnostic test kit under the LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit trademark; and COVID-19 diagnostic test kit to prevent virus spread within a community, school, or workplace under the safeCircle trademark. In addition, the company provides preclinical contract research and manufacturing services for the nucleic acid-based therapeutic markets; and contract research services to RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. Further, it develops an invasive circulating tumor cell capture and identification technology that uses a patented functional assay to capture live invasive circulating tumor cell and associated lymphocytes. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

