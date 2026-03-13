Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.78. Approximately 42,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 20,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

