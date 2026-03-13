Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading 2.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.21. 2,220,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,996% from the average session volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: TINV) is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank?check vehicle, Tiga Acquisition does not engage in traditional operating activities and maintains its cash in an interest?bearing trust account until it identifies a suitable target.

The company’s management team brings together professionals with backgrounds in investment banking, private equity and corporate strategy to source and evaluate prospective merger candidates.

