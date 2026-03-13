Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 1,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie Infrastructure raised Malayan Banking Berhad to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 14.1%

About Malayan Banking Berhad

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Malayan Banking Berhad, commonly known as Maybank, is a Malaysian universal bank established in 1960. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the bank offers a full range of financial services to both retail and corporate clients. Its core business activities encompass consumer and commercial banking, treasury and markets, investment banking, and Islamic banking solutions under its Maybank Islamic arm. Maybank’s product suite also extends to asset management, insurance, and digital financial services designed to serve individual and business customers.

Throughout its history, Maybank has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become one of Southeast Asia’s leading financial institutions.

Featured Articles

