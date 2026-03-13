Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,580 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the February 12th total of 163,838 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 199,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSEC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 2,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 325,877 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 1,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 135,377 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSEC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 241,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,250. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.