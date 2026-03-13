First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Up 102.3% in February

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,147 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the February 12th total of 22,808 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MDIV stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 93,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,185. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $409.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US-listed securities, comprised of dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs, and a high-yield bond ETF. MDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

