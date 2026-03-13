Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Tervita Stock Up 3.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Inc is a Canada-based environmental and energy waste services company primarily serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining and industrial sectors. The company operates an integrated network of facilities offering comprehensive solutions for waste processing, water management, soil remediation and landfill operations. Its field services include on-site waste collection, transportation and disposal, as well as industrial cleaning and emergency response for remote and challenging environments.

Core service offerings at Tervita encompass solid and liquid waste processing, blending and recycling, produced water treatment, pit and reserve pit cleaning, and remediation of contaminated land.

