Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.4650. Approximately 342,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com is a global online food ordering and delivery marketplace that connects consumers with restaurants and meal providers via its digital platform. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company operates branded websites and mobile applications where users can browse menus, place orders for takeaway or delivery, and pay through integrated systems. Its platform model leverages proprietary matching algorithms to optimize delivery routes and reduce wait times.

The company generates revenue primarily through commission fees charged to partner restaurants and service fees for consumers.

