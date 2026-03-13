Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Shares Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.