Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Great Bear Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

About Great Bear Resources

(Get Free Report)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS: GTBAF) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-grade precious metal deposits in Canada. The company’s core activities include systematic field work, geological mapping, and diamond drilling to define and expand gold resources. Great Bear holds interests in several exploration properties across Ontario, with an emphasis on projects situated along prolific geological structures known for hosting orogenic gold mineralization.

The company’s flagship asset is the Dixie Project, located in the Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.