KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Down 2.3%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.