John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,473 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 12th total of 1,303 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HEQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 42,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.58.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
The John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income coupled with the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is managed by John Hancock Investment Management, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial. The fund’s investment objective emphasizes total return, balancing dividend and option premium income with equity market participation.
The fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.