Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 97 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MIDE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 16.88% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

