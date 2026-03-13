Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Short Interest Up 159.1% in February

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,889 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the February 12th total of 729 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leuthold Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.08% of Leuthold Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Leuthold Core ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LCR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 7,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

Leuthold Core ETF Company Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Featured Stories

