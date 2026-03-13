Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of -0.39.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. The firm generates its revenue in the form of product sales and out-licensing revenue.

