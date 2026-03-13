Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €102.70 and last traded at €103.10. 204,089 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €105.60.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

