iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.60. 13,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 85,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

