Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. Approximately 15,139,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,907,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

Angus Energy Stock Up 18.9%

The company has a market cap of £11.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom. In addition, it holds 80% interest in the Lidsey oil field including one production licence located in onshore West Sussex near Bognor Regis; and the Brockham field consisting of one production licence located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

