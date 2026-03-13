PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.09. 16,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 753,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.
PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.
