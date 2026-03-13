JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.00. 375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

JD Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for American Continental Bank, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol JDVB. Through its primary subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate financing, business lines of credit, trade finance solutions and personal mortgage lending.

The company’s product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposit offerings, treasury and cash management services, as well as wealth management support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.