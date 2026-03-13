NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (BATS:IWMI) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (BATS:IWMI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.65. 281,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 410,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

Get NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWMI. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 250.7% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (IWMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to generate income by investing in constituents of the Russell 2000 Index while also employing a call option strategy. IWMI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.