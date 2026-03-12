Short Interest in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Expands By 190.7%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,058 shares, a growth of 190.7% from the February 12th total of 364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

MBOX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 97 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465. Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

