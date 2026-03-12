Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp. 1 is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, or similar business combination. Trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker ALCYU, the company does not currently engage in commercial operations and holds cash in trust pending identification of a suitable target.

The firm’s sponsor, Alchemy Investments LLC, is a private investment management platform specializing in alternative credit, specialty finance and structured credit investments.

