Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $45.70. 4,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 705.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.