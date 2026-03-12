United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.1550 and last traded at $1.16. 356,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 706,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UHG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of United Homes Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Homes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Homes Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.20.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Homes Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

