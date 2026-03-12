Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 161,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 52,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Entain Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Entain Company Profile

Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

