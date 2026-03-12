ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Tracy Liu Sells 15,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,086.52. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tracy Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACM Research alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,132,100.00.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 444.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 1,095,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd boosted its stake in ACM Research by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 693,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.