Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $174,200.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Arthur Tzianabos sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,560. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 526,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,735. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

