God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Short Interest Update

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 225 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 12th total of 808 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

God Bless America ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of God Bless America ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007. God Bless America ETF has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.14.

God Bless America ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2137 dividend. This represents a yield of 48.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On God Bless America ETF

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in God Bless America ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in God Bless America ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas. YALL was launched on Oct 10, 2022 and is managed by Tidal ETFs.

