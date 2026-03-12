Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.9120, with a volume of 1723797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVN. BNP Paribas Exane set a $24.00 price target on Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Navan in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen acquired 466,058 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,582,763.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,789,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,735,783.26. This trade represents a 6.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz bought 466,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,582,763.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,789,538 shares in the company, valued at $126,735,783.26. This represents a 6.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,644,482 shares of company stock worth $86,979,947 and sold 43,174 shares worth $463,174.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Navan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

