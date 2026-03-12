SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,801 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 12th total of 12,829 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA WDIV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.08. 11,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,247. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $82.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDIV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

