Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,807 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the February 12th total of 77,958 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 66,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $109.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

