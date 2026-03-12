Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $300.84 and last traded at $303.21. Approximately 14,679,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 22,341,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.42.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.