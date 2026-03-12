USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.75. 10,555,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 21,021,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

In related news, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 847,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,400. This represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,380. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

