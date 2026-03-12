Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $257.26 and last traded at $265.3340. Approximately 7,449,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,525,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.26.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.