Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $257.26 and last traded at $265.3340. Approximately 7,449,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,525,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.26.
Vertiv News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the S&P 500 remains a major catalyst — the announcement drove a strong multi-day rally and raised index?fund demand expectations. Why S&P 500 Inclusion Is A Game Changer
- Positive Sentiment: Product/technology boost: Vertiv launched the OneCore digital-twin platform aimed at accelerating high-density AI data center builds — this directly ties the company to rising AI infrastructure spending. Vertiv (VRT) Debuts OneCore Digital Twin Platform for AI Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media momentum: multiple Zacks pieces and other outlets highlight Vertiv among AI/infrastructure names with favorable rankings and upside potential, reinforcing buy-side interest. The Zacks Analyst Blog Vertiv, HubSpot, Dell, Keysight and Cognex
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly praised Vertiv as a favored name, increasing retail and momentum investor attention. Jim Cramer on Vertiv Holdings: “What a Stock, What a Company”
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest dropped ~33% in February, lowering potential short-covering pressure and signaling reduced bearish positioning. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Increases Despite Market Slip
- Positive Sentiment: Featured as a long-term megatrend pick — coverage placing Vertiv in AI/infra megatrends supports thematic investor demand. Megatrends Still Matter: 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years (VRT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and momentum pieces note recent strong share gains and raise questions about whether current prices fully reflect growth — useful context for timing and risk assessment. A Look At Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director reported selling about $18.97M of stock today — large insider sales can sap near-term sentiment even when firm fundamentals remain intact. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $18,974,904.06 in Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance: the street’s average rating is around “Moderate Buy” — supportive but not unanimous, so further upgrades/earnings beats would be needed to sustain momentum. Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.
Vertiv Trading Down 1.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
