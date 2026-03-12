SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 62,593,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 62,738,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.
SoFi Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks: SoFi’s 2026 outlook emphasizes margin improvement as scale and deposit funding help convert revenue growth into stronger profitability, supporting a constructive earnings trajectory. SOFI’s 2026 Outlook Indicates Stronger Margins to Support Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buy & leadership hire: CEO Anthony Noto purchased ~$1M of SOFI shares and SoFi added a senior financial?empowerment exec — signals management confidence and a focus on customer engagement that could help retention and cross?sell. SoFi Insider Buying And Education Push Reframe Growth And Risk Story
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market writeups recommend holding SOFI on strong revenue and EPS growth expectations, citing digital banking demand, Galileo adoption and refinancing tailwinds that support sustained top?line growth. Here’s Why You Should Retain SOFI Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Positive Sentiment: Industry precedent: Market commentary on Upstart’s bank?charter move cites SoFi as evidence that becoming a bank can materially lower funding costs and boost net interest margins — an important strategic rationale for fintech valuation. Why Upstart’s Bank Charter Bet Could Change Everything
- Neutral Sentiment: Fool / sector comparisons: SoFi is compared with peers (e.g., Nu Holdings) as a high?growth fintech option; useful for positioning but not a direct catalyst. Better Growth Stock: SoFi Technologies vs. Nu Holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term market moves: Recent daily note that SOFI closed up modestly on March 11 (+1.31%) — small intraday moves versus broader trend. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Advances While Market Declines
- Negative Sentiment: Barchart warns valuation and dilution concerns: after a ~30% drop from highs, investor worries about high valuation and potential capital raises (dilution) are pressuring the stock. SoFi Stock Outlook: Can SoFi Technologies Recover After a 30% Drop?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector headwinds and prolonged share weakness: coverage highlights SOFI down ~28–33% over recent periods and industry uncertainty that can limit re?rating until earnings/capital clarity improves. SoFi Stock Down 28% in Six Months: Is it Time to Start Collecting?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.5%
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies
In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- The $20 Trillion Discovery Beneath the Waves
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Only 500 people today…
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.