SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 62,593,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 62,738,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

