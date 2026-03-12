Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $254.18 and last traded at $255.76. 40,561,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 49,482,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.81.
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple launched the MacBook Neo, a $599 entry-level laptop aimed at students and budget buyers — reviews and early takes call it potentially “disruptive,” expanding Apple’s addressable market versus Chromebooks and low-cost Windows PCs. Shipment forecasts suggest 4–5M Neo units this year, which could help unit growth if adoption holds. Apple (AAPL) Launches Budget $599 Macbook in New Device Lineup
- Positive Sentiment: Influential reviewers (e.g., MKBHD) gave the Neo high marks for affordability and broad appeal — positive consumer reception could translate into steady unit demand in education and family segments. Apple Neo Gets A+ Rating For Students, A For Grandma: MKBHD Says ‘Most Disruptive Product’ From Company In 10+ Years
- Positive Sentiment: Apple announced a sizable $24 billion buyback tied to the launch period, which provides near-term capital-return support for the stock and can help EPS if shares are retired. What Is Going On With Apple Stock On Thursday?
- Positive Sentiment: India policy and production developments are constructive: India plans fresh smartphone incentives and Apple now makes roughly 25% of iPhones there — reducing China concentration and potential tariff exposure. That supports supply resiliency and long-term margin / market access. India plans fresh incentives for phone production in boost for Apple, Samsung
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst debate on valuation: AAPL trades at a premium P/E versus peers as iPhone 17 strength and Services growth clash with rising competition — this keeps the stock under scrutiny for multiples even if fundamentals are solid. Is Apple Stock’s 29.63X PE Still Worth it?
- Neutral Sentiment: Top analysts are mixed: some reiterate Hold / “no near-term catalyst” views — meaning product excitement may take time to materially move the stock absent stronger macro or earnings beats. ‘No Near-Term Catalyst,’ Says Top Analyst about Apple Stock (AAPL)
- Negative Sentiment: UBS and other notes flag weakening iPhone shipments in China — a major market — which is a near-term headwind for unit growth and could pressure revenue and guidance. UBS Maintains a Hold Rating on Apple (AAPL) As Shipmments Drop in China
- Negative Sentiment: Supplier cost pressure: Samsung Display warned that higher oil and chip costs (linked to geopolitical developments) could lift component and energy costs across the supply chain, which would squeeze margins if Apple can’t pass costs through. Samsung Display CEO warns of cost pressure due to oil shock from Iran war
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.
Apple Trading Down 1.9%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 99,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
