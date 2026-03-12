Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $254.18 and last traded at $255.76. 40,561,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 49,482,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.81.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Apple Trading Down 1.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 99,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.