Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1,076.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 39.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

