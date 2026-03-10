Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 183 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 12th total of 4,037 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 603,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,000. Oxford Lane Capital makes up 3.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Shares of OXLCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLCN) is a closed-end management investment company that is structured to offer publicly traded notes on the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm’s principal investment objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. By issuing senior unsecured notes under the OXLCN ticker, Oxford Lane Capital seeks to deliver predictable cash distributions to noteholders through its diversified investment portfolio.

The company primarily allocates capital to senior secured loans and equity securities of privately held and thinly traded companies, as well as public small- and mid-cap issuers.

