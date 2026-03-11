Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.1209. 973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.5033.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

