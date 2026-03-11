VEON (VEON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $1.1220 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

VEON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VEON. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research upgraded VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Key VEON News

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VEON by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP increased its holdings in VEON by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP now owns 887,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of VEON by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 514,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of VEON by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 276,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 66,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

