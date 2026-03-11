Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.27. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

