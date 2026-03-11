Capital International Inc. CA Buys 22,523 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,218,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,529,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 534,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

