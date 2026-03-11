The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Articles

