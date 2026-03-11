American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 1218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,283.04. The trade was a 64.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

