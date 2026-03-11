Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR) Grows By 175.0%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 858 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 12th total of 312 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QCLR opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $4.1718 per share. This represents a yield of 2,917.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money. QCLR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

