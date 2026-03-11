Short Interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Rises By 317.7%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,787 shares, a growth of 317.7% from the February 12th total of 1,146 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AMMO Price Performance

POWWP stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. AMMO has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

AMMO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc is a holding company organized in 2019 as a spin-off from Vista Outdoor and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker POWWP. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of ammunition and propellant powders for commercial, law enforcement and military customers. AMMO, Inc’s primary operating unit, Black Hills Ammunition, offers a range of premium cartridges in common and specialty calibers, while Bridgeport Powder manufactures a portfolio of smokeless propellants.

The company’s products cater to sport shooters, hunters, competitive marksmen and professional users.

