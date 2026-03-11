Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Increases By 297.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,570 shares, a growth of 297.9% from the February 12th total of 1,651 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of RILYL opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILYL) is a diversified financial services firm that delivers a broad spectrum of advisory, asset management, and capital markets solutions. The company’s capital markets segment provides investment banking, institutional brokerage, equity research, and financing services, helping corporate and institutional clients execute public and private transactions. Its wealth management business offers customized financial planning, portfolio management, retirement strategies, and estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and families.

In its financial advisory & restructuring division, B.

