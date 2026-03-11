Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.05. 4,072,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,077,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Applied Digital Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 7.20.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure specializing in high-intensity computing applications. The company designs, builds and manages large-scale data center campuses and modular computing facilities that leverage advanced cooling technologies to optimize performance and energy efficiency. Its core offerings include turnkey deployment of server racks, immersion cooling systems and proprietary control software aimed at serving blockchain networks, artificial intelligence workloads and other compute-intensive clients.

In addition to its data center services, Applied Digital maintains in-house blockchain validation operations, most prominently focused on bitcoin mining.

